Utica community wishes Father Joe happy birthday and happy retirement

Utica, N.Y.-- The Utica community gathered at the Double Tree Inn in Utica this evening to wish Father Joseph Salerno a happy birthday and send him off to retirement after 43 years as a priest, 21 years at Our Lady of Lourdes.
"Boy does life go by quickly. I can't believe I’m 75 years old, I can't believe I’ve been ordained 43 years, but that's the reality," Father Salerno said.
To say Father Joe was well liked and well known would be an understatement. The line to wish him well almost went out the door. It wasn't just members of his parish who have been affected by him.
"I was with someone just a little while ago and I told them I was coming over here. This person was not a parishioner, not a member of the catholic faith, but said I met him so many times and there is just an aura about him," Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said.
Father joe also acted as the Chaplin for the Utica fire and police departments, as well as for the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. In that role, He helped first responders through tough times.
"You're always there and you've been there for some very, very critical incidents and some times where police officers were going through some difficult times. And as a police officer, it's really, really helpful to police officers to have a Chaplin like Father Joe," Oneida County Undersheriff Joseph Lisi said.
Father Joe’s parting words: "Be there for each other, keep encouraging each other, keep praising god together through the goodness of your ordinary, everyday life, make a difference, no matter how small that difference might be, make a difference each day."
His final mass as pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes will be on Sunday, June 25th