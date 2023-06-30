Utica Company Celebrates 200 Years in Business

UTICA, N.Y. -- A company in Utica is marking 200 years in business.
Munson Manufacturing builds industrial mixing equipment for all kinds of companies. From food to chemicals to spices to vitamin supplements, chances are you have a product in your home that was mixed in something made by Munson Manufacturing.
As business has changed over the years, this company has changed with the times.
"Our biggest industry right now is the whole nutritional Nutriceutical protein powders. So, all your protein powders get mixed up in our machines," President of Munson Machinery Charlie Divine said.
Alfred Munson founded the company in 1823.
Divine is the third generation in his family who has owned the company.