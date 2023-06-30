 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Utica Company Celebrates 200 Years in Business

  • Updated
  • 0
Munson Logo

UTICA, N.Y. -- A company in Utica is marking 200 years in business.

Munson Manufacturing builds industrial mixing equipment for all kinds of companies. From food to chemicals to spices to vitamin supplements, chances are you have a product in your home that was mixed in something made by Munson Manufacturing.

As business has changed over the years, this company has changed with the times.

"Our biggest industry right now is the whole nutritional Nutriceutical protein powders. So, all your protein powders get mixed up in our machines," President of Munson Machinery Charlie Divine said. 

Alfred Munson founded the company in 1823.

Divine is the third generation in his family who has owned the company.

