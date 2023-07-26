Utica Couple Receives Philanthropy Award

Utica, N.Y. -- A philanthropists job never ends, and in Utica we celebrate that. Wednesday night Ronald and Sheila Cuccaro received the Rosamond Childs Award for Community Philanthropy. You probably already know of many of the projects the Cuccaros have been involved in, but just to remind you, for years they have been tackling issues involving homelessness, shelters, food pantries, healthcare, the arts, and most recently the Ukraine fund.
According to Alicia Dicks, CEO of the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, Ronald and Sheila are very deserving of the award.
"They have just been almost in every corner of this community in one way, shape, or form," Dicks said. "Whether they're giving through their fund or their time or just trying to get people together to collaborate on doing something better... I can't imagine this community without them. We're only as good as the people that make up this community, and they're the top shelf talent I think in our community as far as care and concern for everybody."
The Rosamond Childs award is given to those with a spirit of giving and profound commitment to the community. For everyone present tonight it was clear to see that Ron and Sheila fit that description perfectly.