Utica Curling Club hosting Senior Women's Friendship Tour

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Curling Club (UCC) will host the Senior Women’s Friendship Tour on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Four teams of 16 curlers each from 12 different clubs located in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario are part of the event, sponsored by the United States Women’s Curling Association and Curling Canada.
UCC is one of nine tour stops to host the four teams. Participants from Albany and Rochester will also play with Utica teams in the event.
“We are delighted to welcome our Canadian visitors for curling and camaraderie. It’s a privilege to be a host on this tour and we are grateful for the opportunity to curl and socialize with our Canadian counterparts.” UCC’s representative for the United States Women’s Curling Association, Susan Williams said.
The Canadians will take a tour of Munson Williams Proctor Art Institute while in the area and will then take part in a tradition of exchanging gifts.
The tour first began in 1990 and rotates every three years between Canada and the U.S. The USWCA was founded in 1947 and aims to promote women’s curling across the United States.
For more information on curling visit the Utica Curling Clubs website.