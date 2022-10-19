Utica Curling Club providing classes

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Curling Club will be providing a Curling School for anyone who would like to learn how to play the sport.
The school will provide information and on ice instruction regarding delivery, sweeping, strategy, rules and etiquette. No experience in necessary and all equipment is provided. All participants need to bring is a pair of sneakers and warm, loose clothing.
Participants do have to be at least 18 years of age to participate and you must bring proof of two Covid vaccinations.
The cost $100 to $120 but that money can be applied to the UCC Spring curling session if the participants wants to join that session as well.
Classes will be held on Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and 13 from 10 a.m. until noon, in Whitesboro. The club facility is located at 8300 Clark Mills Road. Pre-registration is required and be accessed at the Utica Curling Club website.