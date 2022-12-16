Utica DPW employees hard at work during snow fall

UTICA, N.Y. -- All 47 workers of the Utica DPW Garage are hard at work during this snow event.
NEWSChannel 2 is told there is a skeleton plow crew on as of 5 p.m. to let workers get some sleep, but they'll be back to all hands-on deck soon.
A reminder that Rome has called a snow emergency which means you cannot park on the road after 10 p.m. If you don't move your car it could be ticketed and even towed. This is to allow plows to clear the roads.
"Those plows are pretty big. it's an old city and we have some narrow streets. it makes it very hard. if we can't get down the streets, we can't take the liability of damaging cars...your street may be missed until we can get down there to plow it and open it up," Commissioner, David Short said.
Short says, the main roads will get plowed first then the side streets, followed by the dead ends. And a reminder to drivers, always stay at least 50 feet away from a plow.