Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM
EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Utica DPW employees hard at work during snow fall

  • 0

Utica clears roads

UTICA, N.Y. -- All 47 workers of the Utica DPW Garage are hard at work during this snow event.

NEWSChannel 2 is told there is a skeleton plow crew on as of 5 p.m. to let workers get some sleep, but they'll be back to all hands-on deck soon.

A reminder that Rome has called a snow emergency which means you cannot park on the road after 10 p.m. If you don't move your car it could be ticketed and even towed. This is to allow plows to clear the roads.

"Those plows are pretty big. it's an old city and we have some narrow streets. it makes it very hard. if we can't get down the streets, we can't take the liability of damaging cars...your street may be missed until we can get down there to plow it and open it up," Commissioner, David Short said.

Short says, the main roads will get plowed first then the side streets, followed by the dead ends. And a reminder to drivers, always stay at least 50 feet away from a plow.

