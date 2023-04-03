Utica fire crews respond to fire at Genesee Street Tower Apartments

Utica, N.Y. -- Utica firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Genesee Street Tower Apartments on Monday night.
Fire crews responded shortly after 10 p.m. Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll tells NEWSChannel 2 there was a small fire on the 6th floor that caused a smoke condition.
He says that due to the smoke in the hallway, several doors had to be forced open by crews until they found the fire.
There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.
UPDATE:
The cause of the fire has been reported as an improperly discarded cigarette. The tenant was ticketed for tampering with the smoke detectors in the apartment as well.