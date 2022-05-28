Utica Fire Department investigates suspicious house fire

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning on Howard Avenue. The fire chief says preliminary investigation deemed the fire suspicious.
Around 4:21 a.m. crews were called to a structure fire on 1203 Howard Avenue near the intersection of Eagle Street. Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and heat coming from the third story of the brick building.
After conducting a search of the building, fire crews deemed several areas unsafe.
According to the chief, the building was unsecured and vacant.
The fire was deemed suspicious because according to the chief, this isn’t the first time crews were called to the address to extinguish a fire. Back in November of 2020, several departments responded to a blaze at 1203 Howard Avenue.
The cause of the Saturday morning fire is under investigation.