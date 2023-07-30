Utica Firefighter Injured In James Street Fire

UTICA, N.Y. -- Seven people are being assisted by the Red Cross and one firefighter was injured in a fire Saturday night on James Street in Utica.
The fire happened around 11 p.m. last night as firefighters arrived to heavy flames coming from the front of the building on the first and second floor.
Firefighters searched the structure for occupants and determined all occupants had safely exited.
Utica fire officials say the one firefighter injured suffered a minor electrical burn to the leg. He was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital and has been treated and released.
The seven people who live in the building are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.