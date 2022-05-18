Utica firefighters battle blaze on Seymour Avenue; 7 now homeless

UTICA, N.Y. -- Six adults and one child are without a home following a late night blaze on Seymour Ave. on Wednesday.
First calls for a fire came in around 10 p.m. Just before crews arrived, a viewer was able to get video of the flames roaring from the second floor.
The home has heavy damage, the second floor porch collapsed. At one point all firefighters were told to evacuate the building.
Chief Scott Ingersoll tells NEWSChannel 2 no one was hurt as all the occupants made it out safely.
He also said this is the third second alarm fire in the last two days.
The cause is under investigation.