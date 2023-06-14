Utica Flag Day 2023

Utica, N.Y. -- The second continental congress adopted the first U.S. national flag on this date in 1777, and for that we recognize today as flag day. Although every current service member and veteran was honored today, Jack Reising and Stan Potrzeba were given the spotlight at the Elks Lodge in Utica.
Reising, who passed away this January, was honored tonight through his wife, Mary Beth Reising by the Military Order of the Purple Heart. He was a Vietnam purple heart recipient and member of the military until 2010.
Also honored tonight was Potrzeba who is a 101-year-old U.S. Navy Veteran during World War II. Potrzeba would get an American Flag Recognition and multiple speakers who talked on his dedication to our country.
The celebration had a flag raising, music from the New Horizons barbershop chorus, a rifle salute to fallen veterans, and a short presentation of the history of the American flag.