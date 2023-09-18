Utica Funeral Home Damaged by Fire

Utica, N.Y.-- A fire early Sunday Morning damaged a Utica funeral home.
Firefighters were called to the Heintz Funeral Home on Whitesboro Street around 3 A.M after a car struck the building and burst into flames. Utica Firefighters were on scene were on scene within seconds of the call going out, as the funeral home is directly across the street from Engine 1's station. Crews found fire spreading from the car, up an outside wall and into the attic. Quick work by Utica Firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to the rest of the building. The only damage inside is reported to be minor water damage in an office. No funeral operations have been impacted by the fire. The vehicle was not occupied. The incident is under investigation by the Fire Marshall's Office and Utica Police