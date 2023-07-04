Utica Holds Annual Independence Day Parade

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica held its annual Independence Day parade at 10 a.m. on July 4.
Many gathered in the City of Utica wearing red, white and blue to celebrate the holiday.
The parade started on Genesee Street in Utica in front of the Our Lady of Lourdes Church and ended at the Parkway Recreation Center.
Vincent Scalise, the Executive Director of the The Utica Center for Development, was the organizer of the parade.
Scalise served 24 years in the United States Military and said he loves events like this to see the pride people have for the country.
The Party in the Park at Proctor Park begins at 5 p.m., where there will many vendors including food trucks, bounce houses and live music.
A large firework display will happen at dusk.