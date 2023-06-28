 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Utica Hump Day Slow Roll—A Way to Appreciate the City

  • Updated
  • 0
Utica Slow Roll

UTICA, N.Y. -- The new Utica Hump Day Slow Roll is celebrating Utica in their own way by strolling through Utica and taking in the sights at a nice casual pace.

Starting this week, every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. the Utica Slow Roll is going to bike their way around a different route in Utica. Each trip they'll make some pit stops along the route to take in the diversity, culture, landmarks, and urban forest of Utica.

The routes are set to last around 10 miles and all you'll need to join in is your bike, a helmet, standard mechanical repair stuff, and some cash or credit for the stops.

According to Andy Karas, Coordinator of the Slow Roll, he created this event in the hopes of making some friends and saving some energy.

"Get off the couch and come out, please," Karas said. "There's an E-bike movement... people that typically don't ride bikes or don't want to try it, there's electric bikes... they assist you in riding. So, we not only have road bikes... we have mountain bikes, we have... I want to see every type of bike here. We just want to grow this and make it a comfortable safe friendly environment for everybody to enjoy."

If you're interested in joining the bike group, you can potentially help tailor future routes. The event is currently being run by Karas, but he is looking for some help planning the trips and getting suggestions for stops.

Recommended for you