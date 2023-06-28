Utica, N.Y. -- The new Utica Hump Day Slow Roll is celebrating Utica in their own way by strolling through Utica and taking in the sights at a nice casual pace.
Starting this week, every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. the Utica Slow Roll is going to bike their way around a different route in Utica. Each trip they'll make some pit stops along the route to take in the diversity, culture, landmarks, and urban forest of Utica.
The routes are set to last around 10 miles and all you'll need to join in is your bike, a helmet, standard mechanical repair stuff, and some cash or credit for the stops.
According to Andy Karas, Coordinator of the Slow Roll, he created this event in the hopes of making some friends and saving some energy.
"Get off the couch and come out, please," Karas said. "There's an E-bike movement... people that typically don't ride bikes or don't want to try it, there's electric bikes... they assist you in riding. So, we not only have road bikes... we have mountain bikes, we have... I want to see every type of bike here. We just want to grow this and make it a comfortable safe friendly environment for everybody to enjoy."
If you're interested in joining the bike group, you can potentially help tailor future routes. The event is currently being run by Karas, but he is looking for some help planning the trips and getting suggestions for stops.