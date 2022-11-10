Utica installs automatic pay stations at four downtown garages

UTICA, N.Y. -- The city of Utica has installed automatic pay stations at the entrances of four of its downtown garages.
Those four include the Washington Street Garage, Utica Place Garage, Union Street parking lot and the lot adjacent to the Stanley Theatre.
Customers will need to pay for parking at these stations beginning, Monday.
The parking rates are $2 per hour with an $18 maximum. And a proposed raise for the monthly rate from $40 to $50 will be presented to the Common Council. The downtown living rate of $25 per year will not change.
The City decided to switch from physical staff to machines to make the collection process more "efficient and effective." Fees collected will be used for maintenance.