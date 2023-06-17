Utica Juneteenth Celebration 2023

Utica, N.Y. -- Juneteenth is a few days away, and Utica got a head start on the celebration. Friends and families came out to Proctor Park to honor the coming holiday with food, music, and vendors.
Juneteenth was created in celebration of June 19th, 1865, the day the Emancipation Proclamation finally made its way to the far reaches of the Country and freed many of the remaining enslaved Black Americans.
Juneteenth came to Utica about eight years ago now by the vision of Robbie Dancy, the event coordinator. Dancy believed then and now that far too many people are unaware of this National holiday.
This event is actually a combination of a few holidays that Dancy used to coordinate events for. Those events being Black Heritage Day, Juneteenth, and Black Music Month. Dancy refers to the event as a celebration of independence and Black history.