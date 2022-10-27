Utica local, Tea Sijaric, representing Team USA at World Union of Karate-Do

UTICA, N.Y. --At an event Thursday, Mayor Robert Palmieri congratulated Utica local, Tea Sijaric on representing Team USA at the World Union of Karate-Do, Federation European Championship.
Sijaric, who has lived in Utica her entire life, is captain of Team USA. She is currently a resident and instructor at her Fathers Business, School Dragon on Bleeker Street.
"Tea is proof that if you work hard and remain focused dreams can come true for you in Utica, The talent and the potential of our residents is unlimited. Her dedication and the example she sets as a role model is something we can all be very proud of," Palmieri said.
Sijaric says, she doesn't see herself doing anything else except karate.
The tournaments will take place from Nov. 3-6 in Florence, Italy.