...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Thursday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Utica Man Accused of Stealing Debit Card and Making Purchases

  • Updated
  • 0
Randall

Submitted Photo

UTICA, N.Y. -- In Utica, Joshua Randall is accused of stealing a debit card and making multiple purchases.

Utica Police used surveillance video and were able to identify the 23-year-old man as the suspect.

The victim and the suspect know each other.

"The investigator then attempted to locate and reach out to the suspect in an effort for them to turn themselves in, however this party was uncooperative and would not meet with the investigator for charging purposes. Due to his warrant was requested for their arrest, and it was ultimately issued," a release states. 

Randall is being charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, petit larceny and outstanding unrelated harassment in the second degree warrant, according to police. 

