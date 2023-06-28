Utica Man Accused of Stealing Debit Card and Making Purchases

UTICA, N.Y. -- In Utica, Joshua Randall is accused of stealing a debit card and making multiple purchases.
Utica Police used surveillance video and were able to identify the 23-year-old man as the suspect.
The victim and the suspect know each other.
"The investigator then attempted to locate and reach out to the suspect in an effort for them to turn themselves in, however this party was uncooperative and would not meet with the investigator for charging purposes. Due to his warrant was requested for their arrest, and it was ultimately issued," a release states.
Randall is being charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, petit larceny and outstanding unrelated harassment in the second degree warrant, according to police.