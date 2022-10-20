Utica man accused of using counterfeit bills at multiple local bars

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of using counterfeit money to pay his bills at multiple bars in the city, including the Applebee’s on Horatio Street.
Utica police say 58-year-old Maurice Jones bought a drink at the Applebee’s bar on Oct. 14 and paid with a $100 bill that was later discovered to be fake.
The police department also released photos of Jones internally regarding similar incidents at other bars in the city.
After watching surveillance videos from Applebee’s, police identified Jones and located it him with the help of New York State Parole officers.
In addition to the counterfeit offenses, Jones is also accused of stealing multiple items from Price Chopper on Oct. 17.
Jones is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and two counts of petit larceny.