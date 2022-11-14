 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area this
evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing rain and
sleet late after midnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures
will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the event. The
higher end snow and ice totals will be found across the higher
elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Utica man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, threatens her with gun

Key-Hickman

UTICA, N.Y. -- A Utica man is facing charges after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun.

Utica Police responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street regarding a domestic incident on Nov. 1. Police say Jamar Key-Hickman allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the victim then demanded she drive him to a location in Syracuse. He is also accused of taking her phone so she couldn't make any calls to 911.

The following day the victim spoke to a family member who told her, that her home had been flooded, pipes were ripped from the wall and there was significant damage.

An warrant was issued and police found Key-Hickman a few days later. He is charged with unlawful imprisonment, menacing and criminal mischief. The investigation is ongoing.

