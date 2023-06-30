 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Utica Man Arrested in Connection with New Hartford Cliff's Robbery

  • Updated
  • 0
Philip DiPerna

Submitted Photo

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- New Hartford Police arrested a Utica man in connection to an armed robbery at Cliff's Market on Genesee Street in the village that happened on June 23.

New Hartford Police arrested a Utica man in connection to an armed robbery at Cliff's Market on Genesee Street in the village that happened on June 23.

32-year-old Philip DiPerna was arrested this morning on Bleecker Street in Utica.

Police say DiPerna went into the store in a ski mask, showed a gun, demanded money and took off on foot.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Utica Police, New Hartford Police, Oneida County Sheriff's and Probation and State Police all had a hand in apprehending the suspect and making the arrest.

DiPerna is charged with attempted robbery and menacing and is being held without bail.

Tags

Recommended for you