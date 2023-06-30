Utica Man Arrested in Connection with New Hartford Cliff's Robbery

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- New Hartford Police arrested a Utica man in connection to an armed robbery at Cliff's Market on Genesee Street in the village that happened on June 23.
32-year-old Philip DiPerna was arrested this morning on Bleecker Street in Utica.
Police say DiPerna went into the store in a ski mask, showed a gun, demanded money and took off on foot.
The U.S. Marshals Service, Utica Police, New Hartford Police, Oneida County Sheriff's and Probation and State Police all had a hand in apprehending the suspect and making the arrest.
DiPerna is charged with attempted robbery and menacing and is being held without bail.