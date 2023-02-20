Utica man arrested in relation to Aldi's incident that occurred in November

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Jose Figueroa, 43, of Utica was arrested on Monday, in relation to an incident that occurred at Aldi's in New Hartford, back on Nov. 16.
Figueroa had allegedly violated an active stay-away order of protection when he confronted and threatened physical harm to the victim, while at the Aldi's location on Seneca Turnpike.
Following an investigation into the incident, the Utica Police Department Warrants Unit took Figueroa into custody on a warrant for Criminal Contempt, Commission of an Aggravated Family Offense and Menacing. He was processed at the New Hartford Police Department and transported to the Oneida County Jail where he awaits arraignment.