Utica Man Arrested on Menacing Charges

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police were dispatched to 1100 Mohawk St. last night in regard to a menacing investigation involving a handgun.
Police said that after speaking with the victim, they found that while the victim was walking to the parking lot. The victim was allegedly approached by a white vehicle.
"An encounter ensued, and ultimately, the occupant of the vehicle brandished a handgun and threatened the victim with it prior to driving away," police said.
Officers later found the vehicle on the 1500 block of Howard Avenue. "A stop was conducted," police said.
"During the course of the stop, two handguns were located inside the vehicle. The male was detained, and upon confirming that he was in fact the male that brandished the handgun, he was transported to the Utica Police Department," police said.
35-year-old Ronald Tarver of Utica is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.