Utica Man Charged After Alleged Sword Incident

UTICA, N.Y. -- A Utica man is facing charges after police say he threated another man with a sword.
Utica Police say officers were dispatched to the Econo Lodge in North Utica yesterday morning around 8 a.m. after the alleged victim called and said Joseph Arsenault picked up a sword during a verbal argument that became physical and threatened him with it.
Police say the victim fled the hotel and contacted the police.
Based on the fact that the weapon used was likely still in the room, investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division applied for a search warrant, and upon receiving it, searched the room and located a total of eight swords.
The 43-year-old Arsenault is charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.