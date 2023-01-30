 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of
up 3 to 6 inches. The highest snow amounts will be in northern
Onondaga, northern Madison, and western Oneida Counties.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach one inch
per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Utica Man charged after allegedly attacking female with knife

Barlow

UTICA, N.Y. -- Zy-Aire J. Brooks-Barlow, 23, of Utica was arrested and charged On Monday, following a menacing with a knife investigation.

Around 12:30 p.m. Utica Police were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Oneida Street. Upon arrival, an individual told police her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door and as she opened it, she saw the male had a knife and he allegedly pointed it at her chest threatening her with it. The victim said she started fighting with the male in self defense, he did drop the knife and she was able to lock herself back in the apartment. The male then fled.

The officers located him near the apartment, he attempted to run away from the officers who were able to catch him. He was then transported to the Utica Police Department. It was then learned that the male had a previous Menacing conviction within the last ten years, upgrading his charges to Menacing, Criminal Possession of a weapon and Criminal Contempt.

