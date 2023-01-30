Utica Man charged after allegedly attacking female with knife

UTICA, N.Y. -- Zy-Aire J. Brooks-Barlow, 23, of Utica was arrested and charged On Monday, following a menacing with a knife investigation.
Around 12:30 p.m. Utica Police were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Oneida Street. Upon arrival, an individual told police her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door and as she opened it, she saw the male had a knife and he allegedly pointed it at her chest threatening her with it. The victim said she started fighting with the male in self defense, he did drop the knife and she was able to lock herself back in the apartment. The male then fled.
The officers located him near the apartment, he attempted to run away from the officers who were able to catch him. He was then transported to the Utica Police Department. It was then learned that the male had a previous Menacing conviction within the last ten years, upgrading his charges to Menacing, Criminal Possession of a weapon and Criminal Contempt.