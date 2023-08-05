Utica Man Charged After Fleeing Police in Whitesboro

Whitesboro, N.Y.-- A Utica man was arrested after he allegedly ran from police officers in Whitesboro.
Officers were initially called to a house on Owens Place to investigate an order of protection violation. On scene, they noticed 34-year-old Hector Negron flee out of the bedroom window. Officers then chased him for a short distance until he was arrested in the parking lot of Adirondack Bank. Negron was charged with 4 outstanding bench warrants in Whitesboro, criminal contempt, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental justice.