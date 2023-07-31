Utica Man Charged Following Investigation from Dec. 2022

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- An investigation from Dec. 2022 into the alleged theft of over $1000 worth of merchandise from Home Depot led to the arrest of a Utica man.
On December 22 of last year, New Hartford Police responded to the Home Depot on French Road in New Hartford, after it was reported that a male stole a one-thousand-foot spool of wire.
The cost of that spool of wire was $1,215.
"The male left the store with the wire, and when approached by store security outside, the male fled the parking lot on foot. The male, however, was not located at this time," police said.
After an investigation, police identified the male as Steven L. Gould, 54, of Utica.
"Several attempts to locate Gould were unsuccessful and an arrest warrant was obtained for Gould charging him with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class E Felony," police said. "Prior to being arrested on the New Hartford Town Court warrant, Gould was remanded to the Herkimer County Jail on unrelated charges stemming from an incident occurring in Herkimer County."
Gould was turned over to the NHPD for processing and arraignment.
Gould was arraigned on the grand larceny charge and will appear in New Hartford Town Court in August.
Gould was returned to the custody of the Herkimer County Jail, police said.