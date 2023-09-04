 Skip to main content
Utica Man Facing Assault Charges

Utica, N.Y.--A Utica man is facing charges, accused of choking a woman until she lost consciousness.

According to Utica Police, 38-year-old Henry McGriff allegedly attacked a female he had met the day before over a debt of some kind. Utica police say that McGriff allegedly struck the woman in the face several times and choked her until she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, McGriff allegedly began to hit her again and threatened to hit her with a tire iron before allegedly choking her into unconsciousness a second time, this time the victim said she lost consciousness for several hours

the victim's roommates saw her condition and called police, while McGriff was apparently still in the residence. He was arrested and charged with assault, strangulation, and an outstanding petit larceny warrant. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

