Utica man facing charges for beating man with metal pipe

UTICA, N.Y. - A Utica man is facing several charges after police say he brutally beat a man with a metal pipe.
Utica Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Erie Street for reports of a fight and criminal mischief Friday just before noon.
Upon arrival, police learned that 29-year-old Cesar Reyes had gone to the victim's home and damaged the vehicle by smashing the windshield, windows, and lights. Police say Reyes then approached the victim and struck him repeatedly in the head, arms, and body with a metal pipe until others intervened.
Police say Reyes fled the scene but later turned himself in.
Reyes is charged with:
- Assault
- Criminal Mischief
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon