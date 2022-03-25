Utica man facing charges in shots fired incident

Utica, N.Y. -- A Utica man is facing charges in a shots fired incident following a dispute with his neighbor on Friday.
56 year-old Stephen Strutynski is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, Menacing 2nd, and Reckless Endangerment 2nd.
Utica Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Lincoln Ave for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found 5 spent 20-gauge shotgun shells in the driveway of the residence in question.
In speaking with parties it was learned that an argument had ensued between neighbors. The argument turned physical and following the fight one party. According to police, Strutynski stated that he was going to get his shotgun come back outside.
As the other parties went back into their residence they heard what sounded like a shotgun being loaded and then heard and witnessed multiple rounds being fired in the driveway.
During the investigation Strutynski was positively identified as the party who was shooting the shotgun.
An Investigator with the Major Crimes Unit was assigned to the case and with the assistance of the Warrants Unit, Strutynski was taken into custody without incident.
A search warrant was then applied for and granted allowing a search of Strutynski's apartment for the shotgun.
Within the home a 20-gauge shotgun was located and secured as evidence.