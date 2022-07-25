Utica man facing weapons charges after police investigate shots-fired incident

 Skip to main content
UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of City Street for a shots fired call late Friday night, where they found multiple spent shell casings in the driveway of a home.

Police say they found spent .380 caliber casings in the driveway of the residence.

At the scene, police say 31-year-old Jamal Richardson was standing outside his parked vehicle which was also in the driveway. 

After further investigation, police say found spent and live rounds inside Richardson’s vehicle. They also found evidence indicating shots were fired from within the vehicle out toward the street.

Richardson was detained and brought to the police station.

Police say after further inspecting Richardson's vehicle, they found a .38 caliber handgun under the driver's seat. 

Richardson is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. 

