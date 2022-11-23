 Skip to main content
Utica man indicted following drug bust at Smoke Shop on Albany Street

Yaqoob Algahim

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Wednesday, 25-year-old, Yaqoob Algahim of Utica was taken into custody following Oneida County Grand Jury proceedings.

On Nov. 21 Algahim was indicted on Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia due to an incident that occurred back in August.

On Aug. 9, a search warrant was used at the Hareth Smoke Shop on Albany Street, for 25-year-old, Yaqoob Algahim.

Located within the business were 477 suspected Fentanyl tablets, 390 grams of Marijuana, 43 suspected Xanax bars, and $721. The Fentanyl was made as counterfeit Oxycodone 30-milligram tablets. After being sent to the NYSP Forensic ID lab where they were confirmed Fentanyl.

On Nov. 23, Algahim was taken into custody.

