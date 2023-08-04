Utica Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy and Distribution of Fentanyl, Sentencing in December

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- A 31-year-old Utica man pled guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Jose Morales pled guilty yesterday, and it was announced by United States Attorney Carla Freedman; Frank A. Tarentino III, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division and Thomas Fattorusso, Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), New York Field Office.
"In pleading guilty Morales admitted that from May 2020 through October 2021, he acquired quantities of fentanyl from co-conspirators, which he then re-distributed to others in the Utica, New York area. Morales admitted that during his participation in the conspiracy, the drug trafficking organization distributed over 400 grams of fentanyl," a release stated.
Dec. 7 is the scheduled date of sentencing.
"Morales faces a minimum of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life imprisonment, a fine of up to $10 million, and a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life," a release stated.