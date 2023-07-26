Utica Man Sentenced for Federal Drug Conspiracy and Possession of Firearms

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- The United States Department of Justice announced that a Utica man will serve nine years in federal prison.
"Matthew Brooks, 37, of Utica, New York, was sentenced yesterday to serve 108 months (nine years) in federal prison for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possessing firearms in furtherance of a federal drug trafficking crime, announced United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara, and New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli," a release stated.
Officials said that Brooks was also sentenced to five years of post-imprisonment supervised release "and was ordered to forfeit $3,377.00 in cash and four firearms."
Part of a previous guilty plea in Nov. 2022, Brooks admitted to selling and packaging fentanyl, and that he used his apartment to distribute to customers, rented cars for other members "of the conspiracy, and possessed firearms at this residence in connection with the drug conspiracy," DOJ stated.
After executing a search warrant at the defendant's residence on July 30, 2021, New York State Troopers and Utica Police Investigators seized 60 bags of fentanyl, $3,377.00 in cash and four loaded firearms.