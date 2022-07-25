 Skip to main content
Utica man weapon-related charges after police investigate shots fired incident

  • Updated
  • 0
Utica Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of City Street for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, they found multiple spent shell casings in the driveway of a home Friday evening.

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of City Street for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, they found multiple spent shell casings in the driveway of a home Friday evening. 

UPD was called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. 

Police say they found spent .380 caliber casings in the driveway of the residence. On the scene, police say 31-year-old Jamal Richardson was standing outside his parked vehicle which was also in the driveway. 

After further investigation, police say found spent and live rounds inside Richardson’s vehicle, as well as an area of the car that appeared to have rounds fired out of. 

Richardson was detained and brought to headquarters. 

Police say after further inspecting Richardson's vehicle, they found a 0.380 caliber handgun under the driver's seat. 

Richardson is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. 

