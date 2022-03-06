Utica man with outstanding warrants arrested

UTICA, N.Y.- A Utica man with an outstanding warrant was arrested Friday.
Utica police say 18-year-old Shanquel Hall of Utica had warrants for burglary in the second degree.
Police say they were responding to shots fired investigation in the area of Arthur Street and West when they stopped Hall and several other people.
Police say all parties fled on foot, but they were later detained.
While doing a backtrack of where the parties fled, police say they discovered a 9mm handgun that was discarded during the pursuit.
The investigation into what party discarded the gun is ongoing and the weapon will be sent for forensic testing to aid in the investigation.