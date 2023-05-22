Utica Mayor announced investments in Harbor Point

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced the City of Utica is making key investments in Harbor Point to make the area accessible to the public and more functional as a destination.
Roughly $2.5 million in upgrades will come from the American Rescue Plan Act and feature both aesthetic and infrastructure improvements. Those improvements include:
- A floating dock system for recreational boating (kayaks, canoes, etc.)
- Railings along the walkways adjacent to the water to make waterside accessible.
- Permeable pavers and walkway improvements.
- Pedestrian connections to surrounding trails.
- Several pavilions and shade structures.
- Enhancement of green spaces to include trees, lawns and bushes.
Last fall the City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Gardens (MVG) announced plans to bring a new state-of-the-art restaurant, banquet facility and regional event center at the historic 1933 Building and the adjacent lot. Other recent investments include:
- A $2 million federal investment in a walking bridge connecting the Harbor to the Adirondack Bank Center and adjacent properties.
- $18 million of federal funds to improve the “gateway” corridor of North Genesee St.
Utica’s Harbor Point comprises more than 100 acres of waterfront real estate uniquely situated around the City’s historic harbor, between the Mohawk River and Erie Canal.