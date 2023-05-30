Utica murder suspect arrested in NYC

Utica, N.Y. -- Utica Police announced a suspect in the murder of Kaeron Henderson has been arrested in New York City.
24 year-old Curon Jackson was taken into custody by the New York City Police Department Street Crimes Unit.
Last month an Oneida County Grand Jury indicted Jackson and 19 year-old Jamel Baker for murder in the second degree relative to the homicide of Henderson in November 2022.
Baker is still at large.
Any information can be reported to the US Marshal Service or Utica Police Department at the following telephone numbers, 315-690-1834 or 315-374-6326, or you can contact the Utica Police Department at (315) 223-3461 or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.