Utica native publishes 'The 1947 Utica Blue Sox - A Baseball Season to Remember'

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Native, Peter Pagliaro has published his first book, "The 1947 Utica Blue Sox - A Baseball Season to Remember."
The book tells the story of the team that would go down in Utica sports history. Several of the players would go on to play for the 1950s National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies known as the “Whiz Kids”.
“This team produced great players like Baseball Hall of Famer Richie Ashburn, Putsy Caballero, Stan Lopata and fan favorite Ettore “Yogi” Giammarco along with cherished memories and it happened right here in Utica”. I could not be more proud to ensure that the rich history of this team is not forgotten and to do it on the year that marks the 75th Anniversary of the championship is even more special,” Pagliaro said.
If you would like to buy a copy of the book, it is available on Amazon for $14.99 and in many local shops. Books can also be bought by emailing the author or texting the word 'book' to 518-727-5924.