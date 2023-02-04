 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Sodus Bay to
the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Utica/Oneida County branch of the NAACP celebrate Black History Month

  • 0

Utica/Oneida County branch of the NAACP held their annual Black History Month celebration at the Oneida County History Center on Saturday.

UTICA, NY - February is Black History Month, and the Utica/Oneida County branch of the NAACP held their annual Black History Month celebration at the Oneida County History Center on Saturday.

The local celebration followed the national theme of "black resistance".

The program featured presentations by history center living legend award winner Robbie Dancy, performances by the Metrolites, and student presentations on black history moments from the Utica University Young Scholars, Mohawk Valley Junior Frontiers, and Rebuilding the Village.

"It's very important for us as a country, to know our history, to remember our history, and the history of America includes the history of Black and Brown people,” says Utica/Oneida County NAACP Branch President, Freddie Hamilton.

“We've learned over time, that the only way we can go forward, without repeating the history that was not good for us, is to know that history".

Hamilton went on to say, it's important for young African Americans to not only learn about the struggles of their ancestors, but their accomplishments as well.

Recommended for you