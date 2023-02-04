Utica/Oneida County branch of the NAACP celebrate Black History Month

UTICA, NY - February is Black History Month, and the Utica/Oneida County branch of the NAACP held their annual Black History Month celebration at the Oneida County History Center on Saturday.
The local celebration followed the national theme of "black resistance".
The program featured presentations by history center living legend award winner Robbie Dancy, performances by the Metrolites, and student presentations on black history moments from the Utica University Young Scholars, Mohawk Valley Junior Frontiers, and Rebuilding the Village.
"It's very important for us as a country, to know our history, to remember our history, and the history of America includes the history of Black and Brown people,” says Utica/Oneida County NAACP Branch President, Freddie Hamilton.
“We've learned over time, that the only way we can go forward, without repeating the history that was not good for us, is to know that history".
Hamilton went on to say, it's important for young African Americans to not only learn about the struggles of their ancestors, but their accomplishments as well.