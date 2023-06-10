Utica-Oneida County NAACP hosts bipartisan mayoral forum

UTICA, NY - The New York State Primary is less than three weeks away.
Saturday, the Utica-Oneida County branch of the NAACP, League of Women Voters, Black Leadership Coalition, Mohawk Valley Latino Association, and Cornhill Neighborhood Association, hosted a bipartisan mayoral forum at the Oneida County History Center.
All four candidates, Michael Galime, Celeste Friend, Robert Cardillo, and Frank Dibrango, were in attendance at the event to address the concerns of Utica residents, who's voices are not always heard. They answered pre-selected questions on housing, homelessness, and lead poisoning, in the city of Utica. Following that, they answered questions submitted by the audience.
Freddie Hamilton, President of the Utica-Onieda County branch of the NAACP, says it's important for voters, to have as much information as possible before heading to the voting booth.
"I hope that people will understand and get to know all four candidates, no matter what party they're running for, and get to understand who they are and what their visions are for Utica over the next four years. And I hope the candidates get a better understanding of what some of the needs are here in Uica, for people of color".
The New York State Primary election is June 27. Early voting begins next Saturday, June 17.