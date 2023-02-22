 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3
to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is forecast to change over to sleet
and freezing rain after 11 PM this evening. Periods of light
freezing rain, rain or sleet continue overnight into Thursday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Utica parade dates set for Memorial Day and July Fourth

UTICA, N.Y. -- The dates have been set for Utica's Memorial Day and Fourth of July parades, as well as the party in the park. 

The Memorial Day Parade will be May 29 at 10 a.m. and will start on Genesee Street, across from Saint Elizabeth's Hospital. The Independence Day Parade will be held on July 4 at 10 a.m. and will also begin on Genesee Street across from Saint Elizabeth's Hospital. The party in the park will be held on July 4 at Proctor Park, located on Rutger Street. 

To fill out a parade application, click here. Registration is free. 