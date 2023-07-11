Utica Pizzeria Hosting Bike Giveaway for Kids

UTICA, N.Y. -- A pizza restaurant in Utica will be giving away bicycles to kids this Friday.
The Pizza Box, a family-owned business, at 933 South St. in Utica is hosting its first bike giveaway.
The free bike event is on July 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Robert Butler of The Pizza Box said that he doesn't see kids on bikes anymore like when he was younger.
Kids are more concerned with tablets than with getting outside, he said.
That's when an idea struck Butler.
He had experience working at local Build-a-Bike events.
So, he reached out to a few of his friends who own area businesses to see if they'd be interested in helping with a giveaway.
He received positive responses from Northeastern Roofing and Construction, Cotrupes Produce, Joey's 307, Mastrovito Hyundai and Mirela Pekmez.
"They thought it was a great idea," he said.
Customers of The Pizza Box also joined in by donating bicycles to the cause.
"There's no better feeling than seeing a kid smile," he said of why he decided to do this.
This isn't the business's first time helping kids in the area.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Butler said that he had a tablet giveaway for kids who needed to do schoolwork online.
Currently, Bulter has about 40 bikes to give away. He expects that number to increase.
He said that the number of bikes available will be posted to the Pizza Box Facebook page. Also, WKTV will post that number here when it is available.
"If it changes one kid's life, it makes me happy," he said.
If a child attends the giveaway and doesn't get a bike, he said that he will work with families to help fulfill the request.