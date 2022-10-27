Utica Police and Red Cross reminding parents and kids to stay safe this Halloween

UTICA, N.Y. -- With only a few days until Halloween it's important to remember to stay safe while walking the streets at night, to trick or treat.
The Utica Police say, they are doing their part to increase safety on Monday by providing additional patrol staff with overtime and Juvenile Aid Officers. They will also have a DWI patrol.
According to the American Red Cross, to stay safe, trick-or-treaters need to wear costumes and clothing that are easily seen in the dark. Whether that's by adding reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags or by wearing bright colors, if possible do both. Children should also make sure adults know their location at all times. A parent or Guardian should stay with young children.
The Red Cross also advises, to only visit homes that have a porch light on and never to go inside. as well as to stay on sidewalks, not in the street.
And before you start enjoying that Halloween candy the Red Cross reminds parents to check their kids candy. Make sure to discard anything not properly packaged and open any packages to look for and remove choking hazards. Also, Discard any brand-name candy that you don't recognize.
Drivers should use extra caution on Monday with the increase of young children out and about.