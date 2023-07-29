 Skip to main content
Utica Police Arrest Kossuth Ave. Shooting Suspect

Mounir Howard Mugshot

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police have arrested the man suspected of shooting a 32-year-old man in the foot and leg Wednesday evening in the 600 block of Kossuth Ave.

Police say evidence in the investigation led them to develop 33-year-old Mounir Howard of Utica as a suspect.

Howard was arrested during a traffic stop in Utica Friday evening.

Howard was charged with attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. 

The victim was treated at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

