Utica Police Arrest Kossuth Ave. Shooting Suspect

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police have arrested the man suspected of shooting a 32-year-old man in the foot and leg Wednesday evening in the 600 block of Kossuth Ave.
Police say evidence in the investigation led them to develop 33-year-old Mounir Howard of Utica as a suspect.
Howard was arrested during a traffic stop in Utica Friday evening.
Howard was charged with attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
The victim was treated at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Utica Police and Utica Fire were dispatched to the 500 block of Kossuth Avenue at 9:20 last night regarding a shooting.