...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO
4 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 2 to 4 feet
expected later on tonight, then southwest winds to 30 knots
and waves 7 to 10 feet expected Tuesday and Tuesday night.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 4 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches...with up to 10 inches possible. Winds gusting as high
as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida and Chenango
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per
hour are expected into the early overnight hours. The
combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will create hazardous
travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a high water
content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow will taper
off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end by the
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Utica Police Citizens Academy attendees get hands-on use of force training

UPD Citizen Academy

Utica, N.Y.--Use of force has come into the forefront of police relations in recent years. Attendees of the Utica Police Department's citizen academy were able to experience some of the training and scenarios that police officers must face when making the decision to use force.

"Use of force is not pretty sometimes, but it's necessary and everything we do is to de-escalate a situation, but sometimes that particular scenario just isn't going to happen and sometimes you have to utilize use of force. Obviously, you do the best you can to ensure that everyone goes home safe, our officers go home safe. Any use of force is based on the reasonable amount of force necessary." Utica Police Sergeant Michael Curley explained.

The class started with a presentation similar to the training officers would attend about use of force, taught by instructors from the mohawk valley police academy. Then, it was time for scenarios. Volunteers were put to the test, facing situations like being confronted by an armed man, to being approached by a frantic woman, to dealing with a suspect resisting arrest and being crowded by onlookers. The end goal being a better understanding of use of force scenarios.

"We want each and every individual to understand what police go through. We want to build some bridges amongst the community and really understand the difficulties that police face today in America." Sgt. Curley Said.

The class requires a large amount of dedication, which Curley says the department is grateful for.

"We know it’s difficult for individuals, it's cold out in the winter, but they show up each and every week for the 9 weeks to learn about policing, to learn the best they can to try to build the bridges between the Utica Police Department and hopefully take back  some of the imparting knowledge back to the community to understand what we go through as well as some of the things that they've learned through this academy." Curley explained.

