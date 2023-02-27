Utica Police Citizens Academy attendees get hands-on use of force training

Utica, N.Y.--Use of force has come into the forefront of police relations in recent years. Attendees of the Utica Police Department's citizen academy were able to experience some of the training and scenarios that police officers must face when making the decision to use force.
"Use of force is not pretty sometimes, but it's necessary and everything we do is to de-escalate a situation, but sometimes that particular scenario just isn't going to happen and sometimes you have to utilize use of force. Obviously, you do the best you can to ensure that everyone goes home safe, our officers go home safe. Any use of force is based on the reasonable amount of force necessary." Utica Police Sergeant Michael Curley explained.
The class started with a presentation similar to the training officers would attend about use of force, taught by instructors from the mohawk valley police academy. Then, it was time for scenarios. Volunteers were put to the test, facing situations like being confronted by an armed man, to being approached by a frantic woman, to dealing with a suspect resisting arrest and being crowded by onlookers. The end goal being a better understanding of use of force scenarios.
"We want each and every individual to understand what police go through. We want to build some bridges amongst the community and really understand the difficulties that police face today in America." Sgt. Curley Said.
The class requires a large amount of dedication, which Curley says the department is grateful for.
"We know it’s difficult for individuals, it's cold out in the winter, but they show up each and every week for the 9 weeks to learn about policing, to learn the best they can to try to build the bridges between the Utica Police Department and hopefully take back some of the imparting knowledge back to the community to understand what we go through as well as some of the things that they've learned through this academy." Curley explained.