Utica Police enlist social media to aid recruitment

UTICA, N.Y. -- It was a job that every kid wanted years ago. Today, new recruits for the Utica police department are hard to come by. Utica PD is not alone in recruitment issues. A 2019 study done by the International Association of Chiefs of Police found that 78% of police agencies reported having difficulty in recruiting qualified candidates. A problem that Utica police Chief Mark Williams says his department is trying to solve.
“It’s kind of interesting,” Chief Williams explained, “in the past you would go to job fairs, place ads in the newspaper. Those are things that have passed. You will not get your word out to the public that you are recruiting if you still use those old, same methods. Believe it or not, the most successful campaigns we're having is social media”.
Those social media campaigns are posts containing testimonials from current UPD officers explaining why they joined the force. These stories are something Chief Williams says go a long way.
"We wanted the individual testimonials from the officers themselves. Let them speak about their careers, let them speak about policing in general, I think when that message comes from an individual that’s actually doing the job, that goes a long way" Williams said.
According to Chief Williams, the most rewarding part of the career has been growth, both personal and professional in his time as a law enforcement officer.
Williams explained that "I can only speak for myself. I can tell you this is one of the most rewarding careers anyone can get into. I've grown both professionally and personally because of this career choice."
If you think you have what it takes to be one of Utica’s finest, there's still time to apply. The deadline to submit an application is by the end of the business day this Friday the 19th, with the exam being held on the 17th of September.