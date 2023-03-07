Utica Police give details on Utica's St. Patrick's Day Parade

UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica will host its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. beginning at Oneida Square and traveling northbound to Columbia Street. The parade will commence with a cannon blast and will conclude with an After Party in the Varick Street area.
Utica Police are notifying the public that there will be road closures, detours and temporary no parking restrictions due to the parade from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Below are the details:
- All four lanes of Genesee St. will be closed to traffic from Lafayette St. to the Memorial Parkway
- Park Ave., Oneida St., State St., and Sunset Ave. can be utilized as north and southbound detours for vehicular traffic
- The Memorial Parkway and Oriskany St. can be utilized to navigate the Genesee St. divide (east and westbound)
- A temporary no-parking restriction will be enacted for both sides of Genesee St. from Columbia St. to Hobart St
There will also be road closures, detours and temporary no-parking restrictions due to the After Party:
- Varick St. will be closed to traffic from Columbia St. to Court St., a temporary no-parking restriction for said roadway will also be enacted
- Sunset Ave. will be closed to traffic from Varick St. to Court St., temporary no parking restriction for said roadway
- Edward St. will be closed to traffic from Varick St. to Wasmer St., temporary no parking restriction for said roadway
- Hamilton St. will be closed to traffic from Varick St. to Wiley St., temporary no parking restriction for said roadway
- Cooper St. will be closed to traffic from Varick St. to Huntington St., temporary no parking restriction for said roadway
- The city-owned parking lot at 716 Varick St. will be closed for vendor/peddler parking
- All vendors/peddlers with a valid permit issued by the City of Utica will be directed to said parking lot
Utica Police remind the public that:
- Open alcoholic beverages contained in bottles and/or cans will not be allowed, open containers may be contained in plastic cups
- Back packs and/or any non-essential baggage are discouraged
- Weapons and fireworks are forbidden
- Drones and unmanned aircraft are forbidden due to federal regulations which govern their operation in the area of public gatherings
- Due to a mass gathering of people as well as a strong canine presence, caution is advised for anyone opting to bring a domestic animal to the events
- Taxis / Rideshares for the After Party will be allowed to pick up and/or drop off fares at Varick St. & Court St. and/or Varick St. & Columbia St.
- Finally, the Utica Police Department implores everyone to be alert and aware of their surroundings. “If you see something, say something” and call 911 for all emergencies