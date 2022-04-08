Utica Police investigate a shots fire incident on Watson Place

Utica, N.Y. -- Utica Police are asking for your help as they investigate a shots fired incident on Watson Place.
Police responded to Watson near Sunset Ave. just after 5 p.m. on Friday.
Police say that an individual was seated in a vehicle when unknown suspect(s) fired a shot that traveled through the rear driver side window exiting the front passenger window. They then fled in an unknown direction.
The individual seated in the vehicle was not injured during the incident.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to please contact the GIVE Unit at 315 520 0842 or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip by calling Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.