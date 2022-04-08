 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...West Canada Creek At Hinckley.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 1226.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 1227.4 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 1227.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

West Canada Creek
Hinckley
Flood Stage: 1227.0
Observed Stage at Fri 1 pm: 1226.4
Forecast:
Fri 2 pm 1226.5
Fri 8 pm 1227.2
Sat 2 am 1227.4
Sat 8 am 1227.4
Sat 2 pm 1227.3
Sat 8 pm 1227.2
Sun 2 am 1227.1
Sun 8 am 1227.0
Sun 2 pm 1226.9
Sun 8 pm 1226.8
Mon 2 am 1226.7
Mon 8 am 1226.6

&&

Utica Police investigate a shots fire incident on Watson Place

  • 0
UTICA SHOOTING

Utica, N.Y. -- Utica Police are asking for your help as they investigate a shots fired incident on Watson Place.

Police responded to Watson near Sunset Ave. just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Police say that an individual was seated in a vehicle when unknown suspect(s) fired a shot that traveled through the rear driver side window exiting the front passenger window. They then fled in an unknown direction.

The individual seated in the vehicle was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to please contact the GIVE Unit at 315 520 0842 or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip by calling Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

